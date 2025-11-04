Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.23% to Rs 8.32 crore

Net profit of Nexome Capital Markets rose 300.00% to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 31.23% to Rs 8.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.326.3412.14-5.681.640.551.340.391.000.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News