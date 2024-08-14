Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:07 PM IST
Sales rise 66.04% to Rs 1.76 crore

Net profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.04% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.761.06 66 OPM %6.822.83 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.090.03 200

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

