Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 66.04% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 200.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 66.04% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.761.06 66 OPM %6.822.83 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.090.03 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News