Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 252.38% to Rs 0.74 croreNet profit of Richfield Financial Services reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 252.38% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.740.21 252 OPM %8.11-14.29 -PBDT0.060 0 PBT0.050 0 NP0.050 0
