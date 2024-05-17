Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.51% to Rs 45646.00 crore

Net profit of JSW Steel declined 64.55% to Rs 1299.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3664.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.51% to Rs 45646.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 46346.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 112.64% to Rs 8812.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4144.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 172588.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163646.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales45646.0046346.00 -2 172588.00163646.00 5 OPM %13.2017.11 -16.2611.25 - PBDT4206.006258.00 -33 20963.0012538.00 67 PBT2012.004249.00 -53 12791.005064.00 153 NP1299.003664.00 -65 8812.004144.00 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

JSW Steel jumps as crude steel production rises 5% YoY in Feb'24

JSW Steel forms JV with JFE Steel Corporation, Japan

JSW Steel gains as crude steel production rises 3% YoY in Q4

Nifty above 22,450 mark; metal shares shine

Rashtriya Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 0.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Go Fashion (India) enters into franchise agreement with Apparel Group

Sensex gains 253 pts; Nifty ends above 22,450; broader mkt rallies

Singapore Exchange: Market closes 0.26%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story