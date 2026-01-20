NHPC Ltd eases for fifth straight session

NHPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 77.77, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.58% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 2.06% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

NHPC Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 77.77, down 2.08% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.NHPC Ltd has gained around 0.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NHPC Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34116.8, down 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 69.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.79 lakh shares in last one month.