Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.5, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.04% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 22.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 335.5, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 8.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27632.45, down 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 335, down 2.22% on the day. Exide Industries Ltd tumbled 11.04% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 22.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.97 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

