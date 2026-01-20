Exide Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 335.5, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 11.04% in last one year as compared to a 10.4% rally in NIFTY and a 22.13% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 335.5, down 1.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 25418.8. The Sensex is at 82812.65, down 0.52%.Exide Industries Ltd has lost around 8.4% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27632.45, down 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.43 lakh shares in last one month.