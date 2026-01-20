Thomas Cook's experiential hospitality brand Nature Trails opens its 5th resort in Rishikesh

Nature Trailsthe experiential hospitality brand by Thomas Cook (India) has expanded its portfolio, adding to its existing four resorts at Durshet, Sajan and Kundalika in Maharashtra and Rock Valley in Goa, with the launch of their 5th resort, Nature Trails Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

Nature Trails Rishikesh is perfectly located between Rishikesh and Haridwartwo of India's most popular spiritual and adventure tourism hubs and will appeal to travelers seeking both spiritual and off beat adventure experiences. Set across sprawling 4 acres of lush greenery in the Chilla region near the gateway to Rajaji National Park, the resort features 29 thoughtfully designed rooms with private balconies and sit out areas. Surrounded by open lawns, palm-lined pathways and offering a host of activities while guests enjoy the refreshing Himalayan weather & ambience Rishikesh is renowned for.

Guests can immerse themselves in the destination's spiritual wealth through visits to Laxman Jhula and Tapovan and the soulful Ganga Aarti at Triveni Ghat, while also enjoying easy access to nature and adventure experiences, including safari rides through the Rajaji National Park, riverside walks, white-water rafting, nature walks and outdoor exploration with local guides. Within the resort, leisurely experiences range from poolside relaxation with mountain views and peaceful evening strolls to wholesome dining inspired by authentic local Garhwali flavours alongside tasty food from across the country creating a fulfilling stay blending spirituality, fun and leisure. Nature Trails Rishikesh enjoys excellent connectivity with easy access by road, rail and airwell-linked via NH7 and NH34 with bus and taxi services from Delhi, Haridwar and Dehradun; just 20 kms from Haridwar railway station and around 40 kms from Dehradun's Jolly Grant Airportmaking it ideal for families, couples, spiritual seekers, adventure enthusiasts, group retreats and corporate off-sites.