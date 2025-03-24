Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC Ltd Spikes 2.78%, BSE Power index Rises 2.01%

NHPC Ltd Spikes 2.78%, BSE Power index Rises 2.01%

Image
Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NHPC Ltd has added 6.31% over last one month compared to 9.63% gain in BSE Power index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX

NHPC Ltd rose 2.78% today to trade at Rs 84.89. The BSE Power index is up 2.01% to quote at 6677.69. The index is up 9.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Siemens Ltd increased 2.72% and Suzlon Energy Ltd added 2.64% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 2.17 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NHPC Ltd has added 6.31% over last one month compared to 9.63% gain in BSE Power index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 118.45 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 71.01 on 12 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NCC gains on bagging Rs 1,480-cr LoA for redevelopment of DMCH

Imagicaaworld Entertainment opens Aqua Imagicaa Water Park in Indore

India's forex reserves rises by $305 million to $654.271 billion

Poonawalla Fincorp unveils AI-powered underwriting solution

Stock Alert: Alembic Pharma, L&T, RIL, M&M, Godrej Properties

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story