NHPC Ltd Spikes 2.78%, BSE Power index Rises 2.01%

NHPC Ltd rose 2.78% today to trade at Rs 84.89. The BSE Power index is up 2.01% to quote at 6677.69. The index is up 9.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Siemens Ltd increased 2.72% and Suzlon Energy Ltd added 2.64% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 2.17 % over last one year compared to the 6.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NHPC Ltd has added 6.31% over last one month compared to 9.63% gain in BSE Power index and 2.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12.75 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 118.45 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 71.01 on 12 Feb 2025.

