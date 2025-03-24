NCC gains on bagging Rs 1,480-cr LoA for redevelopment of DMCH

NCC rallied 3.76% to Rs 213.80 after the company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 1,480.34 crore from the Bihar Medical Services & Infrastructure Corporation.

As per an exchange filing, the LoA was awarded to NCC on 21 March 2025. The project involves the redevelopment of Medical College, Hospital, along with other buildings at the existing campus of Darbhanga Medical College & Hospital (DMCH), Laheriasarai, Darbhanga.

The total value of the project is Rs 1,480.34 crore and the construction work is set to be completed within 42 months. Additionally, the defects liability period (DLP) for the project is 36 months.

The official announcement was made on Saturday, 22 March 2025.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 12.45% to Rs 193.18 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 220.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 1.61% to Rs 5,344.52 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5,260.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

