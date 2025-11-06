NHPC standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 2732.11 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 3.06% to Rs 925.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 898.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 2732.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2549.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2732.112549.2555.5856.131628.611529.091208.801258.30925.52898.03

