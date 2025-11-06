Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the September 2025 quarter

NHPC standalone net profit rises 3.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Sales rise 7.17% to Rs 2732.11 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 3.06% to Rs 925.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 898.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.17% to Rs 2732.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2549.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2732.112549.25 7 OPM %55.5856.13 -PBDT1628.611529.09 7 PBT1208.801258.30 -4 NP925.52898.03 3

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

