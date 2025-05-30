Parmeshwari Silk Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 59.14 crore

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills rose 28.40% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 59.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.45% to Rs 8.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.74% to Rs 233.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

