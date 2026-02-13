NIBE slides after reporting dismal Q3 numbers

NIBE tumbled 7.21% to Rs 970 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 18.87 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 1.94 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 60.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 59.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 21.81 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared to a profit before tax of Rs 1.91 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses fell 45.15% YoY to Rs 81.39 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 13.15 crore (up 40.49% YoY), while employee benefit expenses fell 11.02% YoY to Rs 6.70 crore during the period under review.