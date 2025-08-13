Regent Enterprises standalone net profit rises 65.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.39% to Rs 238.67 crore

Net profit of Regent Enterprises rose 65.66% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 63.39% to Rs 238.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 146.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.238.67146.070.740.821.771.201.641.071.640.99

