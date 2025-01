Nido Home Finance standalone net profit rises 130.23% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.33% to Rs 129.51 crore

Net profit of Nido Home Finance rose 130.23% to Rs 5.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.33% to Rs 129.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 111.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.129.51111.3364.9469.754.245.062.323.345.942.58

