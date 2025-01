Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.27% to Rs 70.92 crore

Net profit of Moneywise Financial Services Pvt rose 60.90% to Rs 23.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 34.27% to Rs 70.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 52.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.70.9252.8272.1069.7530.6318.0429.7616.8823.1714.40

