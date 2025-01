NTPC consolidated net profit declines 1.80% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 45052.82 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 1.80% to Rs 5062.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5155.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 45052.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42820.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.45052.8242820.3829.5726.5311563.1110644.537244.816570.625062.515155.28

