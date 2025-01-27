Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2560.33 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 47.17% to Rs 449.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2560.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2274.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

