Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit rises 47.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.57% to Rs 2560.33 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries rose 47.17% to Rs 449.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 305.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.57% to Rs 2560.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2274.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2560.332274.41 13 OPM %23.4623.77 -PBDT772.27569.79 36 PBT599.68408.94 47 NP449.48305.42 47

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

