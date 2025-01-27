Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 41.02 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 65.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.41.0232.410.341.080.820.550.320.450.160.46

