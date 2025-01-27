Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 41.02 croreNet profit of Standard Surfactants declined 65.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.0232.41 27 OPM %0.341.08 -PBDT0.820.55 49 PBT0.320.45 -29 NP0.160.46 -65
