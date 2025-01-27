Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 65.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 41.02 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 65.22% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 41.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 32.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales41.0232.41 27 OPM %0.341.08 -PBDT0.820.55 49 PBT0.320.45 -29 NP0.160.46 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moneywise Financial Services Pvt standalone net profit rises 60.90% in the December 2024 quarter

Galada Finance standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies standalone net profit declines 24.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Poonawalla Fincorp's board to mull fund raising on 31st Jan'25

SBFC Finance consolidated net profit rises 38.24% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story