NCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 143.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.81% to Rs 494.94 croreNet profit of NCL Industries rose 143.18% to Rs 23.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.81% to Rs 494.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 434.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.25% to Rs 93.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 44.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 1871.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1609.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
