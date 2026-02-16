Nifty above 25,500 level; realty shares advance

The domestic equity indices traded with modest gains in the morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,500 level. Realty shares advanced after declining in the previous two trading sessions.

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 162.76 points or 0.20% to 82,789.52. The Nifty 50 index rose 53.80 points or 0.21% to 25,528.95.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap index added 0.14% and the BSE 250 SmallCap index shed 0.15%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,607 shares rose and 2,187 shares fell. A total of 239 shares were unchanged.

Economy:

Indias foreign exchange reserves fell to $717.6 billion as on February 6, 2026, dropping by $6.71 billion, data from the Reserve Bank of India showed. Meanwhile, data showed a dip in foreign currency assets (FCAs) which declined by $7.66 billion to $570.05 billion during the week. Gold holdings also recorded a sharp drop by $14.2 billion to $123.47 billion. Meanwhile, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) decreased by $132 million to $18.82 billion. Indias reserve tranche position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) edged down by $32 million to $4.71 billion. New listing: Shares of Fractal Analytics were currently trading at Rs 878.10 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 2.43% as compared with the issue price of Rs 900.

The scrip was listed at 900, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 900 and a low of 855.15. On the BSE, over 2.39 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Shares of Aye Finance were currently trading at Rs 122.45 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 5.08% as compared with the issue price of Rs 129. The scrip was listed at 129, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 132.75 and a low of 120.60. On the BSE, over 3.01 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index rose 0.94% to 831.35. The index fell 2.74% over the previous two trading sessions. SignatureGlobal India (up 5.11%), DLF (up 1.48%), Godrej Properties (up 1.23%), Lodha Developers (up 0.98%), Oberoi Realty (up 0.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 0.33%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.27%), Anant Raj (up 0.26%) rose. Stocks in Spotlight: Shakti Pumps India slumped 9.18% after its consolidated net profit declined 69.53% to Rs 31.70 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 104.05 crore posted in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations decreased 15.07% to Rs 550.99 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 648.77 crore reported in Q3 FY25.