Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,967.50, a premium of 63.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,904.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 345.65 points or 1.49% to 22,904.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.13% to 13.76.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex sinks 931 pts; Nifty ends below 22,950; metal stocks under pressure

INR breaks under 85 per US dollar mark in intraday moves, meltdown in crude oil supports

L&T Finance slips as retail disbursements slides 1% YoY in Q4 FY25

Interest rate on GOI FRB 2028 shall be 7.11% for H1FY26 says RBI

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co fixes record date for stock split

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story