Nifty April futures trade at premium

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,967.50, a premium of 63.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,904.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 345.65 points or 1.49% to 22,904.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, added 1.13% to 13.76.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

