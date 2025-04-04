Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co fixes record date for stock split

Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Record date is 21 April 2025

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co has fixed 21 April 2025 as record date for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of split/sub-division of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub divided into 10 (Ten) Equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up.

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

