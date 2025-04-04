Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 21 April 2025

Rajasthan Tube Manufacturing Co has fixed 21 April 2025 as record date for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of split/sub-division of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (One) Equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, will be sub divided into 10 (Ten) Equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each, fully paid-up.

