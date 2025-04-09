Nifty April futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX jumped 4.83% to 21.43.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,504, a premium of 104.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,399.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 136.70 points or 0.61% to 22,399.15.

Muthoot Finance, State Bank of India and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

