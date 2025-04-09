Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty April futures trade at premium

Nifty April futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
NSE India VIX jumped 4.83% to 21.43.

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 22,504, a premium of 104.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 22,399.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 fell 136.70 points or 0.61% to 22,399.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 4.83% to 21.43.

Muthoot Finance, State Bank of India and Infosys were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

