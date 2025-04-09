Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies announces incorporation of subsidiary in US

Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
NODWIN Gaming International (Nodwin Gaming Singapore), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nodwin Gaming (a material subsidiary of Nazara Technologies), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary in the State of Delaware, United States of America under the name and style of Nodwin Gaming USA Inc.

Nodwin Gaming USA has been incorporated by Nodwin Gaming Singapore to run, operate and expand E-sports in the United States of America.

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

