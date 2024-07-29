Nifty August futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX climbed 5.96% to 12.95.

The Nifty August 2024 futures closed at 24,924, a premium of 87.90 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,836.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 1.25 points or 0.01% to 24,836.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, jumped 5.96% to 12.95.

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The August 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 August 2024.