Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 145.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 11.62% to Rs 146.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 145.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 142.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales145.46142.46 2 OPM %92.4191.91 -PBDT168.93155.94 8 PBT167.92155.71 8 NP146.30131.07 12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 1092.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit rises 134.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries consolidated net profit rises 36.35% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story