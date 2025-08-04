Tata Investment Corporation consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.11% to Rs 145.46 crore

Net profit of Tata Investment Corporation rose 11.62% to Rs 146.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 131.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.11% to Rs 145.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 142.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.145.46142.4692.4191.91168.93155.94167.92155.71146.30131.07

