TBO Tek consolidated net profit rises 3.37% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 511.28 crore

Net profit of TBO Tek rose 3.37% to Rs 62.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 60.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 511.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 418.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.511.28418.4614.4918.7981.5487.8867.5775.5262.9760.92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News