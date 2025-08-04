Perfectpac standalone net profit rises 57.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.77% to Rs 29.68 crore

Net profit of Perfectpac rose 57.14% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.77% to Rs 29.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.29.6828.337.385.472.201.561.611.031.210.77

