Syschem (India) standalone net profit rises 1092.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Syschem (India) rose 1092.86% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.89% to Rs 109.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 87.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.109.3287.532.250.932.430.821.670.141.670.14

