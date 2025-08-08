Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores consolidated net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.70% to Rs 1135.38 crore

Net profit of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores rose 15.32% to Rs 166.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 144.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 88.70% to Rs 1135.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 601.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1135.38601.6726.3631.74260.52209.77209.36195.81166.63144.49

