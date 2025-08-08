Stallion India Fluorochemicals standalone net profit rises 23.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.98% to Rs 110.47 crore

Net profit of Stallion India Fluorochemicals rose 23.04% to Rs 10.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 50.98% to Rs 110.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.110.4773.1712.9416.9114.1511.6013.8611.3210.368.42

