Nifty August futures trade at premium

Infosys, Muthoot Finance and TCS was top traded contracts

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,671.90, a premium of 40.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,631.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index jumped 11.95 points or 0.05% to 24,631.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, up 1.77% to 12.36.

Infosys, Muthoot Finance and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.