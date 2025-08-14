IRB Infra gains after Q1 PAT climbs 45% YoY to Rs 202 cr

IRB Infrastructure Developers added 1.47% to Rs 45.45 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 44.64% to Rs 202.48 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 139.98 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 13.27% YoY to Rs 2,098.97 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 286.39 crore in Q1 FY26, up 25.25% compared to Rs 228.65 crore reported in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 1,018 crore, registering a growth of 4.30% from Rs 976 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & MD, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, In the face of global economic uncertainty and a slower pace of new award activity in the sector, IRB is reaping the rewards of the robust portfolio we have built - assets worth nearly Rs 80,000 crore - driving strong growth in toll collections. We remain firmly on track to deliver on our B.E.S.T. policy.

He further said, Looking ahead, with Indias GDP outlook remaining strong supporting robust market opportunities and the Governments continued thrust on PPP-based infrastructure, we are primed to capture the next wave of opportunities. The combination of organic growth from our existing assets and the addition of new projects positions us for a sustained, accelerated growth. Meanwhile, the companys board has declared interim dividend of Rs 0.07 per equity share for financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is 29 August 2025. The Interim dividend shall be paid / dispatched to the eligible shareholders on or before 12 September 2025.