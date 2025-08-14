Borosil Q1 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Borosil reported 87.40% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 9.29 core posted in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 5.17% to Rs 232.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.
During the quarter profit before tax was Rs 23.48 crore, up 81.59% compared to Rs 12.93 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Total expenses rose 3.51% to Rs 219.03 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 211.60 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 17.29 crore (up 3.90% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 30.38 crore (up 16.22% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 1.66 crore (down 62.10% YoY) during the period under review.
Borosil is a supplier of laboratory glassware, microwaveable kitchenware and opal ware in India. It sells and markets microwavable and flameproof kitchenware and glass tumblers through more than 15,000 retail outlets. BL conducts its operations in two business segmentsnamely, scientific and industrial products (SIP; including laboratory glassware, laboratory instruments and pharma packaging) and consumer products (CP; including microwaveable, kitchenware as well as opal ware products).
The scrip shed 0.84% to settle at Rs 332.25 on the BSE.
