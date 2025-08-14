Borosil Q1 PAT climbs 87% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Borosil reported 87.40% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 9.29 core posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 5.17% to Rs 232.69 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

During the quarter profit before tax was Rs 23.48 crore, up 81.59% compared to Rs 12.93 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 3.51% to Rs 219.03 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared to Rs 211.60 crore in Q1 FY25. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 17.29 crore (up 3.90% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 30.38 crore (up 16.22% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 1.66 crore (down 62.10% YoY) during the period under review.