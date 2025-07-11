Nifty below 25,250; IT shares decline

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 461.09 points or 0.55% to 82,729.19. The Nifty 50 index lost 136.95 points or 0.54% to 25,218.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.62% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.53%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,512 shares rose and 1,996 shares fell. A total of 205 shares were unchanged.
Earnings Today:
Avenue Supermart (down 0.40%) and Elecon Engineering (down 1.16%) will announce their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index fell 1.58% to 37,771.60. The index rose 3.11% in the four consecutive trading sessions.
Tata Consultancy Services (down 2.18%), Wipro (down 1.96%), LTIMindtree (down 1.68%), HCL Technologies (down 1.05%), Persistent Systems (down 0.96%), Infosys (down 0.93%), Coforge (down 0.79%), Tech Mahindra (down 0.61%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.52%) and Mphasis (down 0.44%) fell.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 4.75% after the company reported a 27.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.62 crore on a 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 284.26 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
Enviro Infra Engineers advanced 9.44% after the company announced that it has secured a project from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) aimed at pollution control of the Panchganga River worth Rs 400 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app