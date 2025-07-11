Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cosmo First fixes record date for payment of dividend

Cosmo First fixes record date for payment of dividend

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Record date is 28 July 2025

Cosmo First has fixed 28 July 2025, as the Record Date for the payment of dividend and same shall be paid on or before 03 September 2025 to members whose names appear on the Register of Members and the beneficial owners as per details received from National Securities Depository and Central Depository Services (India).

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

