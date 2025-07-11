Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India set to explore nearly 2.5 lakh square kilometres in new offshore and onshore areas says Petroleum Minister

India set to explore nearly 2.5 lakh square kilometres in new offshore and onshore areas says Petroleum Minister

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 5:33 PM IST
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stated that India is set to explore nearly 2.5 lakh square kilometres in new offshore and onshore areas, marking one of the worlds largest bidding rounds. Puri also noted that India plans to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 6% to 15%.

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

