Nifty climbs above 24,750 mark; IT shares jump

The key equity indices traded with significant gains in morning trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,750 mark. The market displayed resilience despite concerns over rising interest rates in the U.S. and the widening federal deficit. Traders are expected to closely monitor bond market movements and global economic developments.

IT shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.

At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 516.63 points or 0.64% to 81,467.04. The Nifty 50 index advanced 162.60 points or 0.66% to 24,771.80.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.15%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,942 shares rose and 1,501 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.

Result Today:

JSW Steel (up 0.99%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) (up 0.33%), Afcons Infrastructure (down1.16%), AIA Engineering (down 0.93%), Anupam Rasayan India (up 1.32%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 3.02%), Ashoka Buildcon (up 0.05%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.50%), Azad Engineering (down 0.12%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.56%), BEML (up 0.29%), Cello World (up 0.41%), Devyani International (down 0.50%), Dreamfolks Services (up 7.47%) will announce their results later today.

Buzzing index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.87% to 37,743.75. The index fell 1.31% in the past trading session.

Persistent Systems (up 2.56%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.37%), Coforge (up 2.2%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.15%), Infosys (up 2.15%), HCL Technologies (up 1.83%), Mphasis (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.61%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.24%) and LTIMindtree (up 1.1%) surged.

Stock in Spotlight:

Grasim Industries added 1.09% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,545.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,369.82 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.3% YoY to Rs 44,267.26 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Metro Brands jumped 8.23%. The company reported 38.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 155.17 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 642.77 crore in Q4 FY25.

