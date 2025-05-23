Nifty climbs above 24,750 mark; IT shares jump

IT shares jumped after declining in the past trading session.
At 10:27 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 516.63 points or 0.64% to 81,467.04. The Nifty 50 index advanced 162.60 points or 0.66% to 24,771.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index advanced 0.15% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.15%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,942 shares rose and 1,501 shares fell. A total of 216 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
JSW Steel (up 0.99%), Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) (up 0.33%), Afcons Infrastructure (down1.16%), AIA Engineering (down 0.93%), Anupam Rasayan India (up 1.32%), Apollo Micro Systems (down 3.02%), Ashoka Buildcon (up 0.05%), Ashok Leyland (up 0.50%), Azad Engineering (down 0.12%), Balkrishna Industries (up 0.56%), BEML (up 0.29%), Cello World (up 0.41%), Devyani International (down 0.50%), Dreamfolks Services (up 7.47%) will announce their results later today.
Buzzing index:
The Nifty IT index jumped 1.87% to 37,743.75. The index fell 1.31% in the past trading session.
Persistent Systems (up 2.56%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.37%), Coforge (up 2.2%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.15%), Infosys (up 2.15%), HCL Technologies (up 1.83%), Mphasis (up 1.73%), Wipro (up 1.61%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.24%) and LTIMindtree (up 1.1%) surged.
Stock in Spotlight:
Grasim Industries added 1.09% after the companys consolidated net profit increased 9.2% to Rs 1,545.99 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,369.82 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 17.3% YoY to Rs 44,267.26 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.
Metro Brands jumped 8.23%. The company reported 38.9% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 94.75 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 155.17 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.3% YoY to Rs 642.77 crore in Q4 FY25.
