Metro Brands records nearly 39% YoY decline in Q4 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 199 crore

Metro Brands (MBL) has reported 38.7% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 95 crore despite a 10.3% increase in revenue to Rs 643 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

EBITDA improved by 24.5% to Rs 199 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 160 crore recorded in the same period last year. EBITDA margin expanded by 360 basis points year-over-year (YoY) to 31.0% in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 126 crore, up by 20% from Rs 105 crore in Q4 FY24.

Tax outgo for the period under review was Rs 31 crore. The company had written back taxes amounting to Rs 51 crore in the same period last year.

The company stated that the sales growth momentum witnessed in Q3FY25 on account of festive and wedding seasons continued in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, 18 new stores were opened. This was offset by 5 stores closures for the quarter. E-commerce sales (including omni-channel) for the quarter was Rs 61 crore, with a year-on-year growth of 45%.

EBITDA margins improved due to better cost control, reduction in losses in FILA segment and restructuring of Filas royalty with Fila global to align royalty expenses with expected revenue growth over next 2-3 years.

Also Read

For Q4 FY24, MBL has recognized and utilized tax asset of Rs 43 crore carry forward business losses of Fila. Additionally, there is a reduction in tax charge on reversal of deferred tax liability of Rs 26 crore certain intangible assets due to demerger.

For FY25, Metro Brands has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 354 crore (down 14.7% YoY) and revenue of Rs 2,507 crore (up 6.4% YoY).

Nissan Joseph, CEO, Metro Brands, said: "Despite macroeconomic challenges, including fewer wedding dates, muted election-related spending, and extreme weather conditions in the first half, we witnessed a recovery in H2 to report a 6.4% overall growth for the year.

Additionally, I am happy to announce we successfully crossed a key milestone of our 900th store in Q4 and in Mar25."

Metro Brands (MBL) is one of India's largest specialty footwear retailers, operating in premium and economy categories. The company offers a diverse range of footwear and accessories, including formal and casual shoes, sandals, slippers, boots, sneakers, ethnic footwear, belts, wallets, socks, and shoe care products. As of 31 March 2025, the company operated 908 Stores across 205 cities spread across 31 states and union territories in India, complemented by a rapidly growing online presence.

The scrip jumped 5.54% to currently trade at Rs 1258.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News