Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks edge higher

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 474.82 points or 1.3% at 37090.16 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 17.02%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 4.8%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 4.47%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 2.31%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.84%), Cyient Ltd (up 1.81%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.77%), Infosys Ltd (up 1.69%), and Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.67%).

On the other hand, Orient Technologies Ltd (down 4.71%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.68%), and Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (down 1.17%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 189.45 or 0.37% at 51478.77.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 52.1 points or 0.34% at 15580.33.

The Nifty 50 index was up 140.75 points or 0.57% at 24750.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 407 points or 0.5% at 81358.99.

On BSE,1913 shares were trading in green, 927 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 23 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

