Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 1.56%

Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Pharma index ended up 1.56% at 20703.95 today. The index has lost 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd jumped 3.86%, Granules India Ltd gained 3.81% and Biocon Ltd rose 3.16%. The Nifty Pharma index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 2.20% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Financial Services index increased 1.03% and Nifty Private Bank index increased 0.94% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.50% to close at 22508.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.46% to close at 74169.95 today.

First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

