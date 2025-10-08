Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty fails to hold 25,100 level; realty shares tumble

Nifty fails to hold 25,100 level; realty shares tumble

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 12:52 PM IST
The domestic equity indices pared all early gains and slipped into negative terrain in mid-morning trade as profit booking set in. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, IPOs activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. The Nifty dropped below 25,100 level after touching days high of 25,192.50 in morning trade.

Realty shares declined after rallying in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 163.51 points or 0.20% to 81,768.09. The Nifty 50 index fell 58.75 points or 0.23% to 25,051.65.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index dropped 0.57% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index slipped 0.41%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,637 shares rose and 2,174 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer of Tata Capital received bids for 30,63,73,202 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:27 IST on Wednesday (8 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.92 times.

The initial public offer of LG Electronics received bids for 11,69,89,873 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Wednesday (8 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.64 times.

The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust received bids for 58,20,900 shares as against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:30 IST on Wednesday (8 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.26 times.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index declined 1.32% to 879.90. The index rose 1.78% in the two consecutive trading sessions.

Anant Raj (down 4.4%), Brigade Enterprises (down 2.09%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.35%), Godrej Properties (down 1.08%), Lodha Developers (down 1.06%), DLF (down 1.02%), SignatureGlobal India (down 1%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.73%) and Phoenix Mills (down 0.4%) declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Tata Motors declined 1.45%. The company said that Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc (JLR) has recorded wholesale volumes of 66,165 units in the second quarter of FY26, down 24.2% year-on-year (YoY) and down 24.2% compared to Q1 FY26.

Titan Company rallied 4.25% after its consumer businesses grew 20% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 FY26. During the quarter, the company added 55 new stores, taking its total retail network to 3,377 stores, including 3,345 domestic stores.

Global Market:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday after the World Bank raised the regions growth forecast Tuesday. Markets in Mainland China and South Korea are closed for the holidays.

The World Bank on Tuesday raised its 2025 growth forecast for China as part of an overall boost in projections for East Asia and the Pacific, after a summer that saw U.S. tariff-led uncertainty rock the global economy.

The World Bank now projects Chinas economy to expand by 4.8%, compared with 4% predicted in April. The new forecast is closer to Chinas official target of around 5% growth in gross domestic product in 2025.

A decline in Chinas GDP by 1 percentage point lowers growth in the rest of developing East Asia and Pacific by 0.3 percentage points, according to World Bank estimates. With the China GDP upgrade, the region is expected to expand by 4.8% this year, versus 4% forecast earlier this year, according to the World Bank.

Overnight in the U.S., the three major averages closed lower. The S&P 500 struggled Tuesday, bogged down by a drop in Oracle shares as investors worry about the profitability of the artificial intelligence trade. Wall Street also looked for more developments out of Washington with the U.S. government shutdown in its second week.

The broad market index pulled back 0.38% to close at 6,714.59, snapping a 7-day winning streak, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.67% to finish at 22,788.36. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.99 points, or 0.2%, to end at 46,602.98.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

