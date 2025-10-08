RateGain partners with Sunrise Airways

To optimize pricing and revenue strategy for Sunrise Airways with AirGain

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain), a global provider of AI-powered SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, today announced that Sunrise Airways has selected AirGain to stay competitive in one of the world's most price-sensitive markets. The platform gives the airline real-time visibility into fares, helping it optimize revenue while offering affordable connectivity across the Caribbean.

Sunrise Airways plays a vital role in connecting island economies across the Caribbean, providing reliable and affordable flights that support tourism, trade, and regional integration. As travel demand surges and competition intensifies in the region, the airline is embracing AirGain's real-time rate intelligence and next-generation VUE dashboard to optimize pricing strategies and safeguard its mission of making air travel more accessible across island nations.