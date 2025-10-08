Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lodha Developers achieves 7% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 pre-sales

Lodha Developers achieves 7% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 pre-sales

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Lodha Developers reported pre-sales of Rs 4,570 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 6.53% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to Rs 4,290 crore in Q2 FY25.

The growth came despite limited launches during the quarter. With the Supreme Court clearing the Environmental Clearance (EC) process in late August, the company expects significant launches in H2 FY26 and remains on track to meet its full-year pre-sales guidance of Rs 21,000 crore.

Collections in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 3,480 crore, up 13.36% from Rs 3,070 crore in the same period last year. In Q2 FY26, the company added one project with a GDV of Rs 2,300 crore in the MMR region. Lodha Developers has already achieved its full-year guidance of Rs 25,000 crore in H1 FY26 and maintains a robust pipeline of projects.

Despite significant investments in business development, Lodha Developers net debt stood at Rs 5,080 crore, well below its internal ceiling of 0.5x net debt-to-equity, reflecting strong financial discipline.

Lodha Developers is primarily engaged in the business of real estate development.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 42% to Rs 674.70 crore on 22.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,491.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Lodha Developers declined 1.36% to Rs 1,129.90 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

