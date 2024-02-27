Nifty February futures trade at discount

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were the top contracts

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,196.50, a discount of 1.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,198.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 76.30 points or 0.34% to 22,198.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.81% to 15.73.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

