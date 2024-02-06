Nifty February futures trade at premium

HDFC Bank, TCS and Ashok Leyland were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,000.80, a premium of 71.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,929.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 157.70 points or 0.72% to 21,929.40.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.07% to 15.79.

HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Ashok Leyland were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News