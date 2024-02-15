Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX fell 1.36% as shares gained.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,021.45, a premium of 110.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,910.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 96.80 points or 0.45% to 21,910.75.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.36% to 15.23.

HDFC Bank, Vedanta and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Solara Active Pharma Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 275.34 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Hinduja Global Solutions consolidated net profit declines 80.08% in the December 2023 quarter

NMDC consolidated net profit rises 62.65% in the December 2023 quarter

Kohinoor Foods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.18 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story