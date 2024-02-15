Nifty February futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX fell 1.36% as shares gained.

The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,021.45, a premium of 110.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,910.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 96.80 points or 0.45% to 21,910.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.36% to 15.23.

HDFC Bank, Vedanta and State Bank of India were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.

