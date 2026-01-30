Nifty February futures trade at premium

India VIX rose 1.96% to 13.63.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,425, a premium of 104.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,320.65 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 98.25 points or 0.39% to 25,320.65.

Vedanta, Hindustan Zinc and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

