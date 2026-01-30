Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 5.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 5.21%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty Metal index closed down 5.21% at 11827.55 today. The index has added 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd dropped 12.12%, Vedanta Ltd fell 11.07% and National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 10.12%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 43.00% over last one year compared to the 8.91% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index has slid 2.13% and Nifty Media index increased 1.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.39% to close at 25320.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.36% to close at 82269.78 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market snaps three-day winning streak; Nifty ends below 25,350 mark

Indices trade with modest losses; Oil & gas share slides

Voltas records over 35% YoY fall in Q3 PAT

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit declines 59.47% in the December 2025 quarter

Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.49% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story