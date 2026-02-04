Associate Sponsors

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top-traded contracts.

The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures closed at 25,830, a premium of 54 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,776 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index rose 48.45 points or 0.19% to 25,776.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.98% to 12.25.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Hindustan Aeronautics were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.

